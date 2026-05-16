Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) turned out in large numbers on Saturday to participate in the party’s House of Representatives primary election, which produced Leke Abejide as the sole candidate. Voting concluded with Abejide polling 401 votes unopposed, as no other contender participated in the exercise. Abejide, represents…...

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) turned out in large numbers on Saturday to participate in the party’s House of Representatives primary election, which produced Leke Abejide as the sole candidate.

Voting concluded with Abejide polling 401 votes unopposed, as no other contender participated in the exercise.

Abejide, represents Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

The primary election followed the APC’s recent adjustment of its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

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The party had earlier announced a shift in the date for its House of Representatives primary election from the previously scheduled date to Saturday, May 16, 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said other dates earlier announced for the Senate, State House of Assembly, governorship and presidential primaries would remain unchanged.

According to the revised timetable, the Senate primary election is scheduled for May 18, while the State House of Assembly primary will hold on May 20.

The APC also fixed its governorship primary election for May 21, while the presidential primary is expected to take place on May 23, 2026.