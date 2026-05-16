Voting is yet to commence at Ward H2—which comprises Wards C, D, and E at Kuramo primary school in Victoria Island, Lagos, for the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries. Party faithful and card-carrying members turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise for their preferred…...

Voting is yet to commence at Ward H2—which comprises Wards C, D, and E at Kuramo primary school in Victoria Island, Lagos, for the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries.

Party faithful and card-carrying members turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise for their preferred choice among five contestants, Rasheedat Adu, Fuad Lawal, John Ogundara, Tosin Wahab, and Opeyemi Abodunrin.

Speaking with TVC News, the Local Government Chairman, Ezekiel Agboyimu, explained that they are currently awaiting the arrival of party officials who went to Igbo-Efon, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area, to collect the necessary voting materials.

READ ALSO: Delay Hits APC Primaries In Bayelsa As Members Await Officials

He added that despite the delay, the enthusiastic crowd of party members remains fully prepared to participate in the direct primary.

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Meanwhile, security personnel are on high alert at the venue to ensure orderliness before voting begins.