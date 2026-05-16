The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election process experienced delays in parts of Bayelsa State on Saturday, with activities yet to fully commence in some monitored centres as party members continued arriving at designated venues. At Ward 5 in Opolo, Yenagoa Local Government Area, party faithful were seen gathering at…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election process experienced delays in parts of Bayelsa State on Saturday, with activities yet to fully commence in some monitored centres as party members continued arriving at designated venues.

At Ward 5 in Opolo, Yenagoa Local Government Area, party faithful were seen gathering at the venue of the exercise, although officials expected to coordinate the process had yet to arrive as of the time of filing this report.

The situation was similar in some other locations, where members waited in anticipation for accreditation and voting to begin.

The slow start left many participants stranded at the venues amid uncertainty over when the primaries would eventually commence.