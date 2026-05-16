The Armed Forces of Nigeria have announced the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as a senior ISIS commander and one of the group’s most active global operatives, during a joint counterterrorism operation conducted alongside United States forces. The military said the operation was carried out through coordinated intelligence sharing and…...

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have announced the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as a senior ISIS commander and one of the group’s most active global operatives, during a joint counterterrorism operation conducted alongside United States forces.

The military said the operation was carried out through coordinated intelligence sharing and collaboration under the recently strengthened Nigeria-US security partnership.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, the Defence Headquarters described the mission as a “meticulously planned and highly coordinated counterterrorism operation”.

According to the military, the operation disrupted a dangerous terrorist network operating within Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin and the wider Sahel region.

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The Defence Headquarters said al-Minuki played a major role within the ISIS hierarchy, handling media operations, economic warfare, weapons development, explosives manufacturing and drone production for ISIS-linked groups outside Nigeria.

The military stated that his elimination dealt a major blow to the terror organisation’s global operational structure.

“His death removes a critical node through which ISIS coordinated and directed operations across different regions of the world,” the statement said.

The Defence Headquarters further disclosed that intelligence reports suggested al-Minuki may have recently been elevated to Head of the General Directorate of States, making him the second-highest-ranking figure within ISIS globally as of February 2026.

Before then, the military said he served in 2023 as the Nigeria-based al-Furqan GDP Office Emir, where he coordinated ISIS-related operations across West Africa and the Sahel, including attacks targeting civilians and minority ethnic and religious communities.

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The statement also linked the slain commander to the 2018 Dapchi schoolgirls’ kidnapping and revealed that intelligence records showed he facilitated the movement of fighters to Libya between 2015 and 2016 in support of ISIS operations in North Africa.

The military added that al-Minuki was previously recognised as a senior Boko Haram leader before pledging allegiance to ISIS in 2015.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria said the successful operation underscored the country’s commitment to combating terrorism and preventing extremist groups from threatening national and regional security.

“The operation equally underscores the importance of our Nigeria-United States collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated military action in defeating transnational terrorist networks,” the statement added.

The Defence Headquarters commended personnel involved in the mission for their professionalism and bravery, while also appreciating the continued support of US forces in the fight against terrorism.

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It further assured that ongoing military operations would continue to target terrorist infrastructure and strengthen peace and stability across Nigeria and the wider region.