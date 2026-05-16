Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigeria’s late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in Katsina State. Read Also 2027: Buhari’s Son Declares Interest in Reps Seat Yusuf Buhari polled 5,849 votes to defeat Honourable Auwal Daura, who secured…...

Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigeria’s late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in Katsina State.

Yusuf Buhari polled 5,849 votes to defeat Honourable Auwal Daura, who secured 21 votes in the primary election.

The outcome has generated reactions within political circles in Katsina State.