Neymar has announced his retirement from international football, bringing to an end one of the most celebrated yet bittersweet careers in the history of Brazilian football....

Neymar has announced his retirement from international football, bringing to an end one of the most celebrated yet bittersweet careers in the history of Brazilian football.

The 34-year-old bows out as Brazil’s all-time leading men’s goalscorer and one of the most gifted players of his generation, but without the one honour that has defined the country’s greatest football legends – the FIFA World Cup.

For more than a decade, Neymar carried the hopes of a football-mad nation eager to see him emulate icons such as Pelé, Romário, Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho.

Blessed with extraordinary talent, flair and technical brilliance, he was widely regarded as the natural heir to Brazil’s footballing throne.

However, despite an impressive collection of individual and club honours, the World Cup title remained elusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neymar made his senior debut for Brazil in 2010 after emerging as a teenage sensation at Santos.

He quickly established himself as the face of a new generation of the Seleção, dazzling supporters with his creativity, dribbling ability and eye for goal.

His international career reached several milestones.

He inspired Brazil to victory at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, captained the team to its first Olympic football gold medal at the Rio 2016 Games and eventually surpassed Pelé to become Brazil’s highest goalscorer in men’s international football.

At club level, Neymar enjoyed remarkable success with Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal, winning league titles in Brazil, Spain and France, as well as the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet his World Cup journey was marked by heartbreak.

At the 2014 tournament on home soil, Neymar’s campaign ended prematurely after he suffered a fractured vertebra in the quarter-final against Colombia.

His absence was keenly felt as Brazil suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals.

Four years later in Russia, Brazil’s hopes ended in the quarter-finals with defeat to Belgium.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar appeared to offer another opportunity for glory. Neymar scored in extra time against Croatia in the quarter-finals, only for Brazil to concede a late equaliser before losing on penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

His final World Cup came in 2026, where Brazil’s campaign ended unexpectedly in the Round of 16 following defeat to Norway, bringing the curtain down on Neymar’s pursuit of football’s most coveted trophy.

Although he never lifted the World Cup, Neymar leaves behind an extraordinary international legacy.

He retires as Brazil’s record goalscorer, with more than 100 international appearances and numerous memorable performances that cemented his place among the country’s greatest players.

His retirement is expected to reignite debate over his place in Brazilian football history.

Admirers regard him as a generational talent whose career was repeatedly disrupted by injuries and immense expectations, while critics argue that he fell short on the biggest stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of differing opinions, Neymar’s impact on Brazilian football is undeniable.

He leaves the international game as a record-breaker, an Olympic champion and one of the finest footballers his country has produced.

For many, however, his career will forever be remembered as that of a prince who dazzled the world but never ascended to the throne occupied by Brazil’s World Cup-winning legends.