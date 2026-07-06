The Federal Government has issued a final appeal to Nigerians in South Africa to complete their documentation and take advantage of its ongoing evacuation programme, citing continued xenophobic violence and growing concerns over the safety of its citizens....

The Federal Government has issued a final appeal to Nigerians in South Africa to complete their documentation and take advantage of its ongoing evacuation programme, citing continued xenophobic violence and growing concerns over the safety of its citizens.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, made the appeal in a statement on Monday, saying Nigeria remained deeply concerned about the persistent attacks on migrants in South Africa.

She said the government’s concern had intensified following the deaths of two Nigerians, Musa Yunana Joe and Charles Iroegbu, during the recent wave of xenophobic violence.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu called on the South African authorities to urgently investigate the incidents and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

She urged Nigerians who believe their lives are at risk to make use of the Federal Government’s chartered evacuation flights, noting that there were no signs that the security situation was improving.

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According to the minister, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved an extension of the evacuation exercise beyond the original 30 June deadline after three earlier evacuation operations. She added that the fourth evacuation flight arrived in Nigeria on 3 July 2026.

Another evacuation flight is scheduled to depart for Johannesburg on Tuesday, 7 July, to bring home more Nigerians, while the final evacuation flight is expected to arrive in South Africa on 10 July.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu advised Nigerians still undecided about returning home to carefully consider the risks, stressing that while lost property and investments could be replaced, lives could not.

She reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the safety and welfare of Nigerians abroad and pledged that every necessary measure would be taken to safeguard its citizens.