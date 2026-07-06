The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a masquerade identified as Asoleke in connection with the alleged killing of a 24-year-old man, Sefiu Kehinde, in the Labiran area of Ibadan....

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a masquerade identified as Asoleke in connection with the alleged killing of a 24-year-old man, Sefiu Kehinde, in the Labiran area of Ibadan.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, 5 July 2026, has prompted the Command to launch a full-scale investigation.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Oluseyi Olayinka, the case was reported at the Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters by a relative of the deceased, who alleged that the victim was attacked by the Asoleke masquerade and some of its followers while they were parading through the area.

https://x.com/OyoPoliceNG/status/2074042812937425052

The complainant told police that the attackers allegedly assaulted Kehinde with axes and cutlasses, inflicting severe injuries on different parts of his body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer of Mapo Division responded promptly to the report and evacuated the victim to hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

The police said the crime scene was processed and documented, while the deceased’s family later obtained permission to bury the body in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Command confirmed the arrest of the Asoleke masquerade, while four other suspects believed to have participated in the attack remain at large.

Commissioner of Police Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

The police said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and urged members of the public to provide credible information that could assist the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and vowed to ensure that all those responsible for the killing are brought to justice.