Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has cautioned against political interference in FIFA's disciplinary processes, warning that such actions could undermine the independence of international sports administration....

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has cautioned against political interference in FIFA’s disciplinary processes, warning that such actions could undermine the independence of international sports administration.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Sani said allowing a country’s president to influence or seek changes to disciplinary decisions involving footballers would set a dangerous precedent for global sports governance.

He argued that if a president could call the FIFA president to interfere in a disciplinary ruling against a player, it would erode the credibility of international sports officiating beyond football.

https://x.com/ShehuSani/status/2074030411982708845

“If a President of a Country can call the FIFA President to interfere or change a disciplinary decision that has been taken on a player, a dangerous precedent has been set for international sports officiating, not just football administration in the world,” he wrote.

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Sani also warned against the concentration of influence within world football’s governing body, saying he hoped FIFA would not evolve into an organisation resembling the United Nations Security Council, where a few powerful members wield disproportionate influence.

His comments come amid growing debate over the decision by FIFA to suspend the one match ban of United States men’s national team striker, Folarin Balogiun, for the red card he received in the round of 3 match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World cup.

The decision by FIFA was touted by United States President, Donald Trump, in a post on Social Media which he described as the World football governing body rewriting a “great injustice”.

The Belgian Football Association team face the United States in the round of 16 has also described the decision as “April Fools”.

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Many on Social media have branded the decision as absolute disgrace with former England and Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, writing “It Stinks”.