The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 11 suspected members of the Eiye confraternity and recovered firearms and other dangerous weapons during an operation in Ogbomoso, Oyo State....

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 11 suspected members of the Eiye confraternity and recovered firearms and other dangerous weapons during an operation in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

While parading the suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the arrests were made following credible intelligence that members of the cult group were gathering for one of their regular meetings.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, directed operatives of the Command’s Response Unit to mobilise to the location, leading to the successful arrest of the suspects before the meeting could take place.

Items recovered from the suspects include four locally fabricated pistols, axes, cutlasses and other weapons.

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The police said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

Speaking while being paraded, one of the suspects, who claimed to be the leader of the group, alleged that he joined the cult in 2018 after being introduced by a friend he described as a “street brother.”

The suspect, who identified himself as a 400-level student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, claimed he had never participated in the killing of anyone.

He appealed to his parents for forgiveness, expressing regret over his involvement in the cult group.