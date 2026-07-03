The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored power on the Benin–Omotosho 330kV transmission line, bringing relief to electricity distribution companies and their customers after days of disruption....

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored power on the Benin–Omotosho 330kV transmission line, bringing relief to electricity distribution companies and their customers after days of disruption.

TCN announced in a statement by the GM, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Friday, July 3, that the restoration was completed at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The outage on the transmission line, which occurred on June 25, 2026, was caused by the detachment of conductors, according to the company. Engineers were subsequently deployed to carry out restraining and maintenance work on the affected sections.

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“The restoration followed an outage on the line on 25th June, 2026, caused by detachment of conductors. TCN engineers have since worked to restring and complete maintenance on the affected sections of the transmission line,” the company said.

With the restoration completed, TCN said electricity distribution companies, including the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and Ikeja Electric, will now be able to take more bulk power for distribution to customers within their respective franchise areas.

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“With the line now back in service, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (Eko DisCo) and Ikeja Electric will be able to off-take more power for supply their customers in their franchise areas,” it stated.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outage and appreciated the patience and cooperation of affected stakeholders during the period of disruption.

“TCN apologises for the inconvenience caused by the outage and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all affected during the period,” it added.