The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana has announced plans to urgently replace passports lost or damaged in the recent flooding that affected several parts of the country....

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana has announced plans to urgently replace passports lost or damaged in the recent flooding that affected several parts of the country.

In a statement issued from Accra on Thursday, July 3, 2026, the Ministry expressed sympathy with victims of the disaster, which has left several people dead and caused widespread destruction of property.

It said the government is fully aware of the impact of the floods and has extended condolences to bereaved families.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its deepest sympathies to all persons affected by this week’s devastating floods in many parts of Ghana,” the statement said.

“The Ministry is aware of the catastrophic consequences including loss of lives and destruction of properties. We extend our sincere and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.”

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The Ministry also expressed solidarity with affected citizens across the country.

“The Foreign Ministry expresses strong solidarity with all our affected compatriots,” it added.

According to the statement, many residents may have lost or damaged their passports due to the disaster, prompting an emergency intervention by the government.

“The Ministry recognises that due to the floods many Ghanaians may have either lost their passports or had them damaged,” it said.

As part of the response, the Ministry announced an expedited replacement process for affected passport holders.

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“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to implement an expedited replacement of lost and damaged Ghanaian passports as a result of the floods,” it stated.

It directed affected persons to contact a dedicated helpline between Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 17, 2026.

“The Ministry therefore requests individuals whose passports were lost or damaged during the flooding incident to contact us from Friday 3rd to Friday 17th July, 2026 on this number: 055 936 8563,” it said.

The Ministry added that callers must provide personal details including name, date of birth and gender as contained in their lost or damaged passports, as well as a contact phone number to facilitate verification and processing.