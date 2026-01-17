The Nigerian passport has been ranked 89th out of 199 countries in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, reflecting a slight improvement from its year-end 2025 position of 94th. Last July, it reached its highest ranking in five years at 88th. The Henley Passport Index, updated annually, uses exclusive dat...

The Nigerian passport has been ranked 89th out of 199 countries in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, reflecting a slight improvement from its year-end 2025 position of 94th.

Last July, it reached its highest ranking in five years at 88th.

The Henley Passport Index, updated annually, uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) alongside expert analyses to track changes in passport strength worldwide. The latest rankings were published in January.

Nigeria shares the 89th spot with Myanmar, each holding a visa-free score of 44.

This score represents the total number of destinations Nigerian passport holders can enter without a visa or where they can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA).

Below is the Full List of the 2026 Henley Passport Index Ranking with the number of countries they can access visa free in front of the country’s name:

1st – Singapore – 192

2nd – Japan – 188

2nd – South Korea – 188

3rd – Denmark – 186

3rd – Luxembourg – 186

3rd – Spain – 186

3rd – Sweden – 186

3rd – Switzerland – 186

4th – Austria – 185

4th – Belgium – 185

4th – Finland – 185

4th – France – 185

4th – Germany – 185

4th – Greece – 185

4th – Ireland – 185

4th – Italy – 185

4th – Netherlands – 185

4th – Norway – 185

5th – Hungary – 184

5th – Portugal – 184

5th – Slovakia – 184

5th – Slovenia – 184

5th – United Arab Emirates – 184

6th – Croatia – 183

6th – Czechia – 183

6th – Estonia – 183

6th – Malta – 183

6th – New Zealand – 183

6th – Poland – 183

7th – Australia – 182

7th – Latvia – 182

7th – Liechtenstein – 182

7th – United Kingdom – 182

8th – Canada – 181

8th – Iceland – 181

8th – Lithuania – 181

9th – Malaysia – 180

10th – United States – 179

11th – Bulgaria – 178

11th – Romania – 178

12th – Monaco – 177

13th – Chile – 175

14th – Cyprus – 174

15th – Andorra – 171

15th – Hong Kong (SAR China) – 171

16th – Argentina – 169

16th – Brazil – 169

17th – San Marino – 168

18th – Israel – 165

19th – Barbados – 162

19th – Brunei – 162

20th – The Bahamas – 158

21st – Mexico – 157

22nd – St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 156

22nd – Uruguay – 156

23rd – St. Kitts and Nevis – 155

24th – Antigua and Barbuda – 154

24th – Seychelles – 154

25th – Vatican City – 152

26th – Costa Rica – 148

26th – Panama – 148

27th – Grenada – 147

27th – Mauritius – 147

28th – Trinidad and Tobago – 146

29th – Dominica – 145

29th – Paraguay – 145

29th – St. Lucia – 145

30th – Ukraine – 143

31st – Peru – 142

32nd – Macao (SAR China) – 141

33rd – Taiwan – 139

34th – Serbia – 136

35th – El Salvador – 132

35th – Guatemala – 132

36th – Solomon Islands – 131

37th – Colombia – 130

37th – Honduras – 130

38th – Marshall Islands – 128

38th – Montenegro – 128

38th – North Macedonia – 128

38th – Samoa – 128

39th – Tonga – 127

40th – Nicaragua – 125

41st – Tuvalu – 124

42nd – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 122

42nd – Georgia – 122

42nd – Kiribati – 122

43rd – Albania – 121

43rd – Micronesia – 121

43rd – Palau Islands – 121

44th – Moldova – 120

45th – Venezuela – 118

46th – Russian Federation – 113

46th – Türkiye – 113

47th – Qatar – 111

48th – South Africa – 101

49th – Belize – 99

50th – Kuwait – 96

51st – Ecuador – 94

51st – Timor-Leste – 94

52nd – Maldives – 92

53rd – Vanuatu – 89

54th – Fiji – 88

54th – Guyana – 88

54th – Saudi Arabia – 88

55th – Bahrain – 87

56th – Jamaica – 86

57th – Nauru – 85

57th – Oman – 85

58th – Papua New Guinea – 83

59th – Botswana – 81

59th – China – 81

59th – Kosovo – 81

60th – Belarus – 79

60th – Thailand – 79

61st – Bolivia – 78

61st – Kazakhstan – 78

61st – Suriname – 78

62nd – Namibia – 76

63rd – Lesotho – 74

64th – Indonesia – 73

65th – Dominican Republic – 72

65th – eSwatini – 72

65th – Morocco – 72

66th – Malawi – 71

67th – Azerbaijan – 70

68th – Kenya – 69

68th – The Gambia – 69

69th – Ghana – 68

69th – Tanzania – 68

70th – Benin – 67

70th – Rwanda – 67

70th – Tunisia – 67

71st – Armenia – 66

71st – Uganda – 66

72nd – Cape Verde Islands – 65

72nd – Zambia – 65

73rd – Mongolia – 64

73rd – Philippines – 64

74th – Sierra Leone – 62

74th – Zimbabwe – 62

75th – Kyrgyzstan – 61

75th – Uzbekistan – 61

76th – Mozambique – 60

76th – São Tomé and Príncipe – 60

77th – Cuba – 58

77th – Togo – 58

78th – Burkina Faso – 57

78th – Côte d’Ivoire – 57

78th – Gabon – 57

78th – Madagascar – 57

78th – Senegal – 57

79th – Mauritania – 56

80th – Algeria – 55

80th – India – 55

80th – Niger – 55

81st – Equatorial Guinea – 54

81st – Guinea – 54

81st – Tajikistan – 54

82nd – Mali – 53

83rd – Chad – 52

83rd – Guinea-Bissau – 52

84th – Comoro Islands – 51

84th – Jordan – 51

85th – Bhutan – 50

85th – Cambodia – 50

85th – Egypt – 50

85th – Haiti – 50

86th – Angola – 49

86th – Burundi – 49

86th – Central African Republic – 49

86th – Liberia – 49

87th – Vietnam – 49

87th – Cameroon – 47

87th – Congo (Rep.) – 47

87th – Laos – 47

88th – Turkmenistan – 47

89th – Djibouti – 46

89th – Myanmar – 44

89th – Nigeria – 44

90th – Congo (Dem. Rep.) – 43

90th – Ethiopia – 43

90th – Lebanon – 43

91st – South Sudan – 41

91st – Sudan – 41

92nd – Iran – 40

93rd – Libya – 39

93rd – Sri Lanka – 39

94th – Eritrea – 38

94th – North Korea – 38

94th – Palestinian Territory – 38

95th – Bangladesh – 37

96th – Nepal – 35

97th – Somalia – 33

98th – Pakistan – 31

98th – Yemen – 31

99th – Iraq – 29

100th – Syria – 26

101st – Afghanistan – 24

TVC News Digital had earlier reported that Nigerian passport holders now enjoy easier global mobility, with access to 45 countries without the need for a pre-arranged visa, according to the latest data released by Visaindex.

The updated ranking highlights gradual improvements in travel opportunities for Nigerians, offering greater flexibility for tourism, business trips, education, and family visits while reducing the usual administrative hurdles associated with international travel.

Of the 45 destinations, 27 allow full visa-free entry, while the remaining countries provide simplified alternatives such as visa-on-arrival or Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

The specific requirements vary by country, but the overall trend points to expanding travel access for Nigerian citizens.