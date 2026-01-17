The Nigerian passport has been ranked 89th out of 199 countries in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, reflecting a slight improvement from its year-end 2025 position of 94th.
Last July, it reached its highest ranking in five years at 88th.
The Henley Passport Index, updated annually, uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) alongside expert analyses to track changes in passport strength worldwide. The latest rankings were published in January.
Nigeria shares the 89th spot with Myanmar, each holding a visa-free score of 44.
This score represents the total number of destinations Nigerian passport holders can enter without a visa or where they can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA).
Below is the Full List of the 2026 Henley Passport Index Ranking with the number of countries they can access visa free in front of the country’s name:
1st – Singapore – 192
2nd – Japan – 188
2nd – South Korea – 188
3rd – Denmark – 186
3rd – Luxembourg – 186
3rd – Spain – 186
3rd – Sweden – 186
3rd – Switzerland – 186
4th – Austria – 185
4th – Belgium – 185
4th – Finland – 185
4th – France – 185
4th – Germany – 185
4th – Greece – 185
4th – Ireland – 185
4th – Italy – 185
4th – Netherlands – 185
4th – Norway – 185
5th – Hungary – 184
5th – Portugal – 184
5th – Slovakia – 184
5th – Slovenia – 184
5th – United Arab Emirates – 184
6th – Croatia – 183
6th – Czechia – 183
6th – Estonia – 183
6th – Malta – 183
6th – New Zealand – 183
6th – Poland – 183
7th – Australia – 182
7th – Latvia – 182
7th – Liechtenstein – 182
7th – United Kingdom – 182
8th – Canada – 181
8th – Iceland – 181
8th – Lithuania – 181
9th – Malaysia – 180
10th – United States – 179
11th – Bulgaria – 178
11th – Romania – 178
12th – Monaco – 177
13th – Chile – 175
14th – Cyprus – 174
15th – Andorra – 171
15th – Hong Kong (SAR China) – 171
16th – Argentina – 169
16th – Brazil – 169
17th – San Marino – 168
18th – Israel – 165
19th – Barbados – 162
19th – Brunei – 162
20th – The Bahamas – 158
21st – Mexico – 157
22nd – St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 156
22nd – Uruguay – 156
23rd – St. Kitts and Nevis – 155
24th – Antigua and Barbuda – 154
24th – Seychelles – 154
25th – Vatican City – 152
26th – Costa Rica – 148
26th – Panama – 148
27th – Grenada – 147
27th – Mauritius – 147
28th – Trinidad and Tobago – 146
29th – Dominica – 145
29th – Paraguay – 145
29th – St. Lucia – 145
30th – Ukraine – 143
31st – Peru – 142
32nd – Macao (SAR China) – 141
33rd – Taiwan – 139
34th – Serbia – 136
35th – El Salvador – 132
35th – Guatemala – 132
36th – Solomon Islands – 131
37th – Colombia – 130
37th – Honduras – 130
38th – Marshall Islands – 128
38th – Montenegro – 128
38th – North Macedonia – 128
38th – Samoa – 128
39th – Tonga – 127
40th – Nicaragua – 125
41st – Tuvalu – 124
42nd – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 122
42nd – Georgia – 122
42nd – Kiribati – 122
43rd – Albania – 121
43rd – Micronesia – 121
43rd – Palau Islands – 121
44th – Moldova – 120
45th – Venezuela – 118
46th – Russian Federation – 113
46th – Türkiye – 113
47th – Qatar – 111
48th – South Africa – 101
49th – Belize – 99
50th – Kuwait – 96
51st – Ecuador – 94
51st – Timor-Leste – 94
52nd – Maldives – 92
53rd – Vanuatu – 89
54th – Fiji – 88
54th – Guyana – 88
54th – Saudi Arabia – 88
55th – Bahrain – 87
56th – Jamaica – 86
57th – Nauru – 85
57th – Oman – 85
58th – Papua New Guinea – 83
59th – Botswana – 81
59th – China – 81
59th – Kosovo – 81
60th – Belarus – 79
60th – Thailand – 79
61st – Bolivia – 78
61st – Kazakhstan – 78
61st – Suriname – 78
62nd – Namibia – 76
63rd – Lesotho – 74
64th – Indonesia – 73
65th – Dominican Republic – 72
65th – eSwatini – 72
65th – Morocco – 72
66th – Malawi – 71
67th – Azerbaijan – 70
68th – Kenya – 69
68th – The Gambia – 69
69th – Ghana – 68
69th – Tanzania – 68
70th – Benin – 67
70th – Rwanda – 67
70th – Tunisia – 67
71st – Armenia – 66
71st – Uganda – 66
72nd – Cape Verde Islands – 65
72nd – Zambia – 65
73rd – Mongolia – 64
73rd – Philippines – 64
74th – Sierra Leone – 62
74th – Zimbabwe – 62
75th – Kyrgyzstan – 61
75th – Uzbekistan – 61
76th – Mozambique – 60
76th – São Tomé and Príncipe – 60
77th – Cuba – 58
77th – Togo – 58
78th – Burkina Faso – 57
78th – Côte d’Ivoire – 57
78th – Gabon – 57
78th – Madagascar – 57
78th – Senegal – 57
79th – Mauritania – 56
80th – Algeria – 55
80th – India – 55
80th – Niger – 55
81st – Equatorial Guinea – 54
81st – Guinea – 54
81st – Tajikistan – 54
82nd – Mali – 53
83rd – Chad – 52
83rd – Guinea-Bissau – 52
84th – Comoro Islands – 51
84th – Jordan – 51
85th – Bhutan – 50
85th – Cambodia – 50
85th – Egypt – 50
85th – Haiti – 50
86th – Angola – 49
86th – Burundi – 49
86th – Central African Republic – 49
86th – Liberia – 49
87th – Vietnam – 49
87th – Cameroon – 47
87th – Congo (Rep.) – 47
87th – Laos – 47
88th – Turkmenistan – 47
89th – Djibouti – 46
89th – Myanmar – 44
89th – Nigeria – 44
90th – Congo (Dem. Rep.) – 43
90th – Ethiopia – 43
90th – Lebanon – 43
91st – South Sudan – 41
91st – Sudan – 41
92nd – Iran – 40
93rd – Libya – 39
93rd – Sri Lanka – 39
94th – Eritrea – 38
94th – North Korea – 38
94th – Palestinian Territory – 38
95th – Bangladesh – 37
96th – Nepal – 35
97th – Somalia – 33
98th – Pakistan – 31
98th – Yemen – 31
99th – Iraq – 29
100th – Syria – 26
101st – Afghanistan – 24
TVC News Digital had earlier reported that Nigerian passport holders now enjoy easier global mobility, with access to 45 countries without the need for a pre-arranged visa, according to the latest data released by Visaindex.
The updated ranking highlights gradual improvements in travel opportunities for Nigerians, offering greater flexibility for tourism, business trips, education, and family visits while reducing the usual administrative hurdles associated with international travel.
Of the 45 destinations, 27 allow full visa-free entry, while the remaining countries provide simplified alternatives such as visa-on-arrival or Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).
The specific requirements vary by country, but the overall trend points to expanding travel access for Nigerian citizens.