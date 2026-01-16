The Nigerian passport has been ranked 89th out of 199 countries in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, reflecting a slight improvement from its year-end 2025 position of 94th. Last July, it reached its highest ranking in five years at 88th. The Henley Passport Index, updated annually, uses exclusive dat...

The Nigerian passport has been ranked 89th out of 199 countries in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, reflecting a slight improvement from its year-end 2025 position of 94th. Last July, it reached its highest ranking in five years at 88th.

The Henley Passport Index, updated annually, uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) alongside expert analyses to track changes in passport strength worldwide. The latest rankings were published in January.

Nigeria shares the 89th spot with Myanmar, each holding a visa-free score of 44. This score represents the total number of destinations Nigerian passport holders can enter without a visa or where they can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA).

Within Africa, the Nigerian passport ranks as the seventh least powerful, ahead of countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Libya, and Eritrea. Meanwhile, Seychelles remains Africa’s most powerful passport, followed by Mauritius and South Africa.

Globally, Singapore retains the top position with access to 192 countries, while Afghanistan continues to hold the lowest rank, offering entry to only 24 nations.

This ranking highlights the ongoing challenges Nigerian travelers face in visa access compared with other nations, despite minor gains in recent years.