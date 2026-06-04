The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed reports of an alleged kidnapping incident at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja, describing the claim as false and unsubstantiated. The clarification was contained in a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, on Thursday, June 4,…...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed reports of an alleged kidnapping incident at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja, describing the claim as false and unsubstantiated.

The clarification was contained in a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, on Thursday, June 4, following panic that reportedly spread within the school community.

According to the police, the incident began at about 10:30 a.m. on June 4, 2026, when officers attached to Nyanya Division received a distress call alleging an ongoing abduction at the school.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) immediately mobilised personnel, including surveillance teams, to the location in response to the alert.

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Preliminary findings, however, indicated that panic broke out after some students began shouting “kidnappers” and rushed out of the school premises, triggering confusion among pupils, teachers and nearby residents.

Following the report, the school compound was cordoned off and thoroughly searched by responding officers. The police said no evidence of a kidnapping was found during the operation.

“Following extensive search and questioning of persons within and around the school premises, no kidnapping incident was established, no suspect was sighted, and no victim was identified,” the Command stated.

The police further disclosed that surrounding areas, including nearby hills and adjoining communities, were also combed as part of precautionary measures, while neighbouring schools were visited to ensure there was no security threat.

The Command urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to remain calm and avoid circulating unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic.

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It also encouraged the public to promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies to the nearest police station or through designated emergency lines.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and maintaining public order across the territory.