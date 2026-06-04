Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has told the opposition candidates in the June 20 governorship poll in the state to forget winning the election, saying Governor Biodun Oyebanji enjoys wider acceptability among the electorate to retain his seat for a second term....

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has told the opposition candidates in the June 20 governorship poll in the state to forget winning the election, saying Governor Biodun Oyebanji enjoys wider acceptability among the electorate to retain his seat for a second term.

On the impending 2027 presidential poll, Fayose predicted a landslide victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing opposition’s inability to coalesce as a serious issue that will undo their chances and give the ruling party a leverage to retain power till 2031.

Fayose spoke Wednesday evening, while appearing on a political programme aired by nearly all radio stations operating in Ekiti State.

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The former governor, who revealed that he will soon kick off a meeting with Ekiti electorate across the three senatorial districts, said the political step was conceptualised to further reinforce support for the governor to be able to triumph in a landslide fashion in the governorship election.

Speaking about what endeared Governor Oyebanji to him, despite being the leader of opposition, Fayose said he was elated about the speedy completion of the Ekiti State international cargo airport by the governor and for initiating process for the building of a new flyover in the state capital to reduce traffic gridlock, among other landmark projects that had lifted the state to a higher pedestal.

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Fayose saluted Gov. Oyebanji for his humility and for pursuing unity with vigour, especially among the political gladiators and leaders, showering encomiums on former Governor Kayode Fayemi for bringing the governor to superintend over the state at this crucial time.

On the swirling rumour that he was being bankrolled by the state government to undermine the opposition, the former governor posited that he had governed the state twice and needed no pecuniary influence to back the governor. He added that he was doing so in good conscience and based on past experiences.

“Ekiti comes first before any political affiliation. We were first Ekitis before any political party. If you believe in me and you believe that I represent your interest, come out on June 20 and vote for the serving governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji to complete his second term. He is a gentleman and someone who has performed very well.

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“I am a member of the PDP and I remain so. We all knew the party we belong to. Whether we support him or not, Oyebanji will win and APC will be the greatest beneficiary. I have built image in this state and I have my cult-like supporters. They should all vote for this governor.

“As I am supporting Governor Oyebanji, I am also supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am not doing this for a fun. I have been his fan for a long time. He remains the most prominent and most beneficial leader in Yoruba race. All lovers of Yoruba should support this president.

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“I am speaking from experience. I had defeated two incumbent governors at different elections. In this coming Ekiti governorship election, the runner up to Governor Oyebanji won’t score up to 40,000 votes. I am a member of the PDP, I am not here to destroy our candidate. That is not my mission here. But I don’t want to be a leader that will call a white black or blue. Governor Oyebanji has done well.

“Ekiti can now match any state in the West after 30 years of its creation. Governor Oyebanji mounted this position with humility and respect. I am not ready to fight him. Was I able to sit with former Governors Niyi Adebayo, Kayode Fayemi and Segun Oni in the past? We were all fighting due to politival differences. But today, we are one, because we have a governor who can unite us. Why can’t I support a man that is uniting people, respecting them and performing well”, he added.

On the 2027 presidential poll, Fayose predicted a landslide victory for President Tinubu on account of his scintillating performance and commitment to national service in the last three years, despite inheriting a grossly escalated insecurity and debilitating economy from Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

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Substantiating his prediction, Fayose stated that the fragmentation of the opposition elements, particularly the former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi and ex-Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso and inability to forge a united front, had given the ruling party an edge in the impending poll.

Similarly, Fayose stated that the emerging cases of shoddy handling of the primaries in the opposition parties, had elicited ripples that may weaken them before the poll, except prompt actions are taken to handle such issues.

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The former governor said the Atiku propelled African Democratic Party and the Nigeria Democratic Congress being championed by Obi shouldn’t make any noise about rigging in 2027, saying their desperation for power had emasculated the opposition.

“I have not come to Ekiti through road in the last few months. But today, I drove through Ibadan-Ilesa- Akure highway. The President has nearly completed the highway up to Ilesa extension. This they did with concrete laying. I saw that section that he has done. Those who are on social media spewing negative narratives were only misinforming the masses.

“Let me say this, if election is conducted today,President Tinubu will win with wide margin. He has done well, forget what you are seeing or reading on social media”.

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On the issue of insecurity in Oyo State and the comment he made, blaming Governor Seyi Makinde over kidnapping of some teachers and students, Fayose insisted that he made such statement based on the fact that the governor is the Chief Security Officer of the State who should be alive to its responsibilities.

Fayose condemned the spate of kidnapping and killings in the country, saying these matters could have long been abated, if proper and swift actions were taken to suppress the insurgency when it started in 2005 and 2006 around Borno axis of the Northeastern area of the country.

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Bemoaning the harrowing experiences of internal sabotage of government’s security efforts , Fayose said the people that were supplying ammunition, food and other logistics to the criminals, live among the people and that this should stop in the interest of the nation.

The former governor appealed to the Federal government to establish a special court to try suspected kidnappers in the country and ensure that anti- kidnapping law carries capital offence to suppress the situation.

“When issue of insecurity happens, the Local Government Chairman will escalate such to the state governor. Has governor Seyi Makinde escalated the kidnapping to the President? No evidence of such. The President of America, Donald Trump recently told one of the Governors in America that if he needs his help, he shouldn’t hesitate to call on him being the man in charge of America.

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“What we are saying here is about the security of lives and property. Nobody should politicise it. What we are getting on social media was not the right thing. You can’t be politicising killings. It is wrong. governor Seyi Makinde should be the one to respond swiftly to the situation and if he needs help, then he will approach the president for help. That was my position and on that I stand.

“I want to suggest that the Federal government set up a special court to try those arrested for kidnapping, because this pain and suffering of Nigerians are becoming too much. Justice delay, is Justice deny”.