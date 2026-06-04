The Federal Government has called on Nigerians, the media, civil society organisations, and security agencies to work together in confronting terrorism and violent extremism across the country....

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians, the media, civil society organisations, and security agencies to work together in confronting terrorism and violent extremism across the country.



Speaking during a National Press Speaking during a National Press Briefing in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation said defeating terrorism requires collective action and national unity, stressing that security is a shared responsibility.

The Minister said the Federal Government’s #UniteAgainstTerror campaign is aimed at mobilising citizens to stand together against all forms of terrorism and criminality, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political differences.

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He reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to securing the release of schoolchildren and teachers recently abducted in Oyo and Borno States, assuring Nigerians that ongoing rescue operations remain a top priority of the government.

According to him, security agencies have intensified intelligence gathering, surveillance, and coordinated operations to ensure the safe return of the victims and the arrest of those responsible.

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Mohammed Idris highlighted recent successes recorded by security forces across the country, particularly in the North-East, where troops under Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised terrorists, rescued civilians, and destroyed terrorist hideouts.

He added that operations in other regions have disrupted kidnapping networks, dismantled criminal camps, and enhanced the protection of critical national assets.

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The Minister attributed these gains to improved collaboration among security agencies, intelligence-driven operations, technological advancements, regional cooperation, and community engagement.

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He also noted significant progress in the prosecution of terrorism-related offences, including recent convictions linked to the 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

He disclosed that hundreds of terrorism suspects are currently undergoing trial as part of one of the largest terrorism prosecution exercises in the country’s history.

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Emphasising the role of justice in national security, the Minister stated that the government remains committed to ensuring that all perpetrators of terrorism face the full weight of the law.

He further urged media organisations to report security-related issues responsibly, noting that terrorists often seek publicity to spread fear and undermine public confidence.

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The Minister called on Nigerians to remain vigilant, provide credible information to security agencies, and reject divisive narratives capable of undermining national unity.

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Reaffirming the government’s determination to safeguard lives and property, Mohammed Idris expressed confidence that Nigeria would overcome the threat of terrorism through sustained collaboration between government, security institutions, and citizens.

The briefing was attended by senior government officials, representatives of security agencies, presidential aides, and other stakeholders.