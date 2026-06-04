The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has disclosed that the British Government will deploy observers to monitor the forthcoming governorship elections in both Ekiti and Osun States as part of efforts to ensure the credibility of the electoral process....

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has disclosed that the British Government will deploy observers to monitor the forthcoming governorship elections in both Ekiti and Osun States as part of efforts to ensure the credibility of the electoral process.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, also stated that the party will do everything within its powers to ensure the stability of the two states before, during and after the elections.

He emphasised that the APC would focus on issue-based engagement rather than sentiments throughout the electoral process.

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The assurances were given during a courtesy visit by the British High Commissioner to the National Chairman at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, where both leaders discussed Nigeria’s democratic journey, the importance of peaceful elections, and the strategic role of Nigeria in Africa and the global community.

Welcoming the High Commissioner, Professor Yilwatda described Nigeria as a country whose stability is of immense significance not only to Africa but to the wider world.

“We welcome you to our party secretariat. Nigeria is strategic not just to Africa but to the entire world. The stability of Nigeria is important to both Africa and Europe. Any instability in Nigeria will have far-reaching consequences across the continent. Therefore, we must all work together to support the stability and progress of our country,” he said.

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In a statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, the APC National Chairman noted that Nigeria remains a critical pillar for economic growth, security and democratic development across Africa, stressing that strong democratic institutions are essential for sustaining national development.

“We want our foreign partners to continue supporting democratic institutions in Nigeria. Many African countries draw strength from Nigeria’s leadership and stability, and we must continue to strengthen our democratic processes for the benefit of our people and the continent,” he added.

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Professor Yilwatda highlighted the APC’s recent internal democratic processes, noting that over 6,000 party members participated in the party’s primary elections across various levels with only a minimal number of petitions recorded.

“We had more than 6,000 party members participate in our primaries across different levels, and less than three percent of the outcomes generated petitions. This demonstrates that the process was largely peaceful, transparent and widely accepted.”

The APC Chairman further stated that as Africa’s largest political party, the APC continues to serve as a model for political organizations across the country.

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“We are the reference point for other political parties. They observe our processes and often replicate our innovations and practices. This places a great responsibility on us to continue setting high standards for internal democracy and political conduct.”

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, Professor Yilwatda reiterated the party’s commitment to peace and responsible political engagement.

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“On Ekiti and Osun, we are discussing issues, not sentiments. We are very conscious of the need to avoid actions that could destabilize any part of the country. Our focus is to ensure that both states remain peaceful and stable before, during and after the elections.”

The APC National Chairman also commended the economic reforms being undertaken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the administration remains committed to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“The President is working towards achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy while investing heavily in critical infrastructure that will secure Nigeria’s economic future. As a party, we are committed to sustaining these reforms and ensuring that the gains are consolidated for future generations.”

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Earlier, the British High Commissioner, Dr. Richard Montgomery, said “we will send delegations to observe the elections because these will be the final off-season governorship elections before the general elections next year. We want to see peaceful, credible and successful elections.”

Dr. Montgomery emphasized that the United Kingdom remains respectful of Nigeria’s sovereignty while maintaining a keen interest in the country’s democratic and economic progress.

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“We will always approach Nigeria with respect. Nigeria is by far the largest country in Africa and what happens here matters greatly. We have significant economic, financial and security investments in Nigeria, and therefore Nigeria’s stability and democratic success are important to us.”

He reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s support for Nigeria’s democratic institutions and expressed optimism about the country’s electoral future.

“We are investing in Nigeria’s democracy because we believe in its future. We wish Nigeria well as events unfold towards the next general election,” he said.