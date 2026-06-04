The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Federal Government to secure the immediate release of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State and other children being held captive across the country, while ensuring that those responsible for such crimes are brought to justice. The Commission made the call in…...

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Federal Government to secure the immediate release of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State and other children being held captive across the country, while ensuring that those responsible for such crimes are brought to justice.

The Commission made the call in a statement shared on its official X handle to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

In the statement, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), condemned the recent abductions of pupils and teachers in Oyo and Borno states, describing the incidents as serious violations of children’s fundamental rights.

Ojukwu said attacks on schools and learners undermine children’s rights to education, safety and dignity, stressing that such acts must not be tolerated.

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“Every child has the right to life, dignity, protection, and education. Attacks on schools and children constitute breach of this right and NHRC demand zero tolerance to attacks and violence against school children,” he said.

The human rights chief noted that kidnapping, sexual violence, trafficking, child labour, recruitment of children by armed groups and corporal punishment are all violations of Nigeria’s obligations under international and domestic laws protecting children.

According to him, such acts contravene provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as Nigeria’s Child Rights Act of 2003.

Ojukwu urged the government to strengthen implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative through adequate funding, improved security infrastructure, trained personnel, secure transportation routes and community-based protection mechanisms.

He also called on the Senate to expedite action on the Safe Schools Bill proposed by the NHRC and other stakeholders, including Ward C, Education is a Vaccine and the Federal Ministry of Education.

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The NHRC boss further advocated the full enforcement of the Child Rights Act across all states of the federation and the effective implementation of the Universal Basic Education Act 2004 to reduce children’s vulnerability to abuse and exploitation.

He assured that the Commission would continue to monitor, investigate and seek redress for violations of children’s rights, while also pushing for increased psychosocial support services and safer learning environments.

“As we mark this day, we reaffirm: no child should be left behind. Rescue the abducted, prosecute the perpetrators, and protect every Nigerian child,” Ojukwu stated.

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed annually on June 4 to raise awareness about the suffering of children affected by violence, conflict and other forms of aggression worldwide.