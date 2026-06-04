Arsenal have taken a major step in their bid to sign highly-rated Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga after the youngster reportedly agreed personal terms with the North London club. The Gunners are said to be progressing in negotiations for the 16-year-old forward, with discussions ongoing between Arsenal, Leicester City and…...

Arsenal have taken a major step in their bid to sign highly-rated Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga after the youngster reportedly agreed personal terms with the North London club.

The Gunners are said to be progressing in negotiations for the 16-year-old forward, with discussions ongoing between Arsenal, Leicester City and the player’s representatives over a potential transfer.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that Monga has expressed his desire to join Arsenal, boosting the club’s hopes of securing one of the country’s most promising young talents.

The teenager’s future has been the subject of growing speculation following Leicester City’s relegation, a development that could force the club to consider offers for some of its emerging stars as it navigates financial challenges.

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Reports indicate that Arsenal may need to pay between £10 million and £15 million to complete the deal, a significant fee for a player yet to reach adulthood. However, the club is understood to view Monga as a long-term investment capable of developing into a first-team asset.

Monga attracted attention during the 2025/26 campaign after breaking into Leicester’s senior setup despite his young age. He made 10 starts across all competitions and contributed a goal and two assists during his breakthrough season.

His performances have also earned him recognition at international level, with the forward featuring regularly for England’s Under-19 side and making 10 appearances during the season.

Widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in English football, Monga has previously played alongside Arsenal academy standout Max Dowman in the national youth setup.