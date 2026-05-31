Arsenal have a storied yet ultimately trophyless history in the UEFA Champions League, marked by memorable runs often overshadowed by heartbreaking exits. Their only previous appearance in the final came in 2006, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona. However, the North London club secured another place in the…...

Arsenal have a storied yet ultimately trophyless history in the UEFA Champions League, marked by memorable runs often overshadowed by heartbreaking exits.

Their only previous appearance in the final came in 2006, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

However, the North London club secured another place in the UEFA Champions League final in 2026 after edging Atletico Madrid 1-0, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal.

Arsenal advanced 2-1 on aggregate after settling for a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, as earlier reported by TVC News Online.

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The result sends Arsenal into the final of Europe’s premier club competition for only the second time in the club’s history.

READ ALSO: Saka Helps Arsenal Into First Champions League Final in 20 Years

They will now face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30, in a bid to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Key Historical Milestones

Arsenal exited early in 1998/99 and 1999/00 at the group stage.

The 2005/06 campaign saw them reach the final unbeaten until the showpiece, only to lose strength later on against strong Barcelona’s comeback.

After their heartbreaking loss in 2006, they endured a “curse” of Round of 16 exits from 2010/2011-2016/2017.

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However, under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal returned strongly.

In a statement on the club’s website, they wrote: “After a six-season absence from Europe’s premier competition, under Mikel Arteta we have improved every season since to make it to the showpiece this time around. In 2023/24 we reached the quarter-finals, while last term, eventual winners PSG ended our hopes at the semi-final stage.

“But this time around, we have gone an extra step to make it the final for the first time in 20 years, and the second time in our history after our 2006 defeat against Barcelona in Paris.

“When we take to the field at the Puskas Arena, Mikel will be the second-youngest manager to lead us into a major European final (44y 65d on May 30), after Terry Neill in the 1980 Cup Winners’ Cup (38y 6d v Valencia).”

Below is a timeline of their struggles and consistent hope dashing seasons:

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2005/06 – In 2005/06 season, Arsenal reached the finals, but lots strength in a Late collapse against stronger Barcelona

2010-17 – Within 2010/11 till 2016/2017, the club suffered a ‘curse’ of Round of 16 exits.

2023/24 – In 2023/24, the club maintained momentum in their losing streak. They improved from previous seasons but still lost in the quarterfinals.

2024/25 – The club improved in 2024/25 season after making it to the semifinals, but still continued their losing streak after suffering a big loss to the eventual winners of the tournament, PSG, who dashed their hopes.

2025/26 – The club improved in 2025/26 season after making it to the finals, but maintained their losing streak after losing against their stronger rival, PSG, who defeated their hopes of lifitng the trophy after 139-year of trophyless existence.

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TVC News Online had reported yesterday, May 30, that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) F.C. defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after both sides played out a 1-1 draw following extra time.

Arsenal took the lead in the first half through Kai Havertz, but PSG responded after the break when Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty to level the score.

Neither side was able to find a winner in regulation or extra time, forcing the contest into a penalty shootout, where the French champions held their nerve to secure victory and retain the European title.

Following the match, several prominent Nigerians and organisations took to social media to react to Arsenal’s latest setback in Europe.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) referenced the result in a post on its official X handle, writing: “Arsenal was not okay tonight but Nigeria will be OK.”

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Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, congratulated the French club while making a political reference, writing: “Congratulations PSG, and Nigeria will be OK!”

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, expressed sympathy for Arsenal supporters.

“I feel so sorry for all the Arsenal fans. They came so close to that elusive European glory, but unfortunately, this is not their year.

“To all my friends who are Arsenal fans, ‘Oriogbade FC’, please take heart and be calm. There is always another season….as usual!” he wrote.