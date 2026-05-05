Arsenal booked a place in the final of the UEFA Champions League after a narrow 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal.
The North London side advanced 2-1 on aggregate, having played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain.
The result sends Arsenal into the final of Europe’s premier club competition for only the second time in their history.
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They will face either defending champions Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.
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Arsenal’s only previous appearance in the final came in 2005, when they were beaten by Barcelona.