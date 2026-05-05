The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the resumption of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise for its third and final phase, scheduled to commence on 11 May 2026. In a statement, the Commission said the exercise, which was earlier suspended on 17 April 2026, will run until…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the resumption of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise for its third and final phase, scheduled to commence on 11 May 2026.

In a statement, the Commission said the exercise, which was earlier suspended on 17 April 2026, will run until 10 July 2026. INEC explained that the suspension of the second phase was necessary to enable the clean-up of the voter register following its publication for claims and objections.

The Commission urged eligible Nigerians who have attained the age of 18, as well as those who were unable to register during earlier phases, to take advantage of the final window to enrol.

INEC also advised already registered voters seeking to transfer their registration, replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or correct personal details to utilise its online portal or visit its offices across states and local government areas nationwide.

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As part of the process, the Commission disclosed that the voter register will be displayed for claims and objections from 23 July to 29 July 2026. It noted that the exercise is a statutory requirement designed to allow citizens to scrutinise the register and help ensure its accuracy and credibility.

INEC reassured the public that adequate arrangements have been made for a smooth exercise, while calling on all eligible citizens to participate actively in strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system.