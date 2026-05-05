Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, said he has suspended his music career to campaign for the re-election of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke. Speaking at the inauguration of the Accord Party Youth Campaign Committee for the governor’s re-election in Ede, Davido said he would put his…...

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, said he has suspended his music career to campaign for the re-election of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Accord Party Youth Campaign Committee for the governor’s re-election in Ede, Davido said he would put his music career on hold for two months to ensure Adeleke is re-elected.

The music star said he is not supporting Governor Adeleke solely because he is his uncle, but because of his performance in office over the past three and a half years.

“I have put my music career on hold for two months to come and work for my uncle—not only because he is my uncle, but because he is doing a good job and still has a lot to accomplish. The job is not done.

“We are all here to support him to win the election with our influence. This is one of the most important committees because it focuses on the youth.”

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He tasked members of the committee to embark on door-to-door campaigns to promote the party’s agenda to the public.

“Let’s carry out door-to-door mobilization across all local governments, highlighting what the governor has achieved and what he plans to do. Let’s engage people in our communities and communicate the governor’s vision,” he said.

Davido was appointed as the committee’s chairman, with Adeshina Kayode as Vice Chairman and Hon. Gbenga Idowu as Secretary.