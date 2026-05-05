Chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mamman Mike Osuman, has called on the Inspector-General of Police to urgently intervene in the escalating leadership crisis, warning that inaction could heighten tensions and erode public confidence. The crisis intensified on Monday when armed police sealed off…...

Chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mamman Mike Osuman, has called on the Inspector-General of Police to urgently intervene in the escalating leadership crisis, warning that inaction could heighten tensions and erode public confidence.

The crisis intensified on Monday when armed police sealed off the ACF secretariat, effectively confining top members ahead of a crucial NEC meeting.

Osuman accuses the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu, of unlawfully countermanding a duly convened meeting and threatening members, insisting the move violates the ACF constitution and his authority to convene NEC and National Working Committee meetings.

He also describes the police presence as an infringement on the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and alleges that the Board of Trustees leadership is being personalised in a way that undermines the forum’s collective structure.