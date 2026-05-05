The Delta State chapter of the City Boy Movement has set an ambitious target of delivering 2.7 million votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in upcoming elections, aligning with a broader nationwide goal of 10 million votes in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The pledge was announced during…...

The Delta State chapter of the City Boy Movement has set an ambitious target of delivering 2.7 million votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in upcoming elections, aligning with a broader nationwide goal of 10 million votes in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The pledge was announced during the inauguration of the group’s state executive and the unveiling of its secretariat at the Dome Events Centre in Asaba.

In a statement made available on Tuesday, the group said: “The Delta State chapter of the City Boy Movement has pledged to deliver 2.7 million votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections, as part of a broader nationwide target of 10 million votes in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The newly constituted leadership has Hon. Karo Goru as State Director, Alex Omaghomi as Deputy Director, Hon. Innocent Esewezie as State Coordinator, Shedrach Agediga as Deputy State Coordinator, Michael Anoka as State Leader, and Comrade Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole as State Secretary.

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Representing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the event, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, described the movement as a fast-growing political force with a strong grassroots presence across the state.

He expressed confidence in the group’s capacity to mobilise support, urging members to intensify efforts in promoting government policies at the community level.

He noted that several federal government reforms require broader public understanding, positioning mobilisation groups as key to citizen engagement.

According to him, policies such as tax reforms, fuel subsidy removal, and youth-focused initiatives must be properly communicated, stressing that members serve as ambassadors of the administration and APC candidates.

In separate remarks, State Director Karo Goru and State Coordinator Innocent Esewezie reaffirmed the group’s commitment to grassroots mobilisation, pledging to contribute significantly to the national vote target.

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Delivering a keynote address, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, described the inauguration as historic and urged young people to play more active roles in governance.

He said ongoing economic reforms under the Tinubu administration, though challenging, are necessary, adding that emerging economic indicators point to gradual progress.

Also speaking, the National Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Francis Shoga, who performed the inauguration, described the group as a structured platform for youth political participation and empowerment.

He stressed the importance of discipline, organisation, and coordination, warning that previous youth-driven political movements failed due to lack of structure.

Shoga charged the new leadership to build robust grassroots networks across all local government areas ahead of the elections.