Amid xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has urged the Federal Government to adopt tough economic countermeasures, including revoking the licences of South African companies operating in the country. The senator, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, made the call during plenary, as the House of…...

Amid xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has urged the Federal Government to adopt tough economic countermeasures, including revoking the licences of South African companies operating in the country.

The senator, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, made the call during plenary, as the House of Representatives also condemned the latest wave of attacks and pressed for urgent diplomatic intervention to safeguard Nigerians abroad.

Framing the crisis as both a security and economic issue, Oshiomhole argued that Nigeria must move beyond expressions of sympathy and instead respond with decisive actions rooted in reciprocity.

“I don’t want this Senate to be shedding tears, to sympathise with those who have died. We didn’t come here to shed tears,” he said.

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“If you hit me, I’ll hit you. I think it is appropriate in diplomacy. It’s an economic struggle.”

He proposed that Nigeria should consider nationalising MTN Group’s Nigerian operations and withdrawing its licence, alleging that the firm repatriates significant revenue while Nigerians face hostility in South Africa.

“This Senate should adopt a position that MTN, a South African company that is cutting away millions of dollars from Nigeria every day. That Nigeria nationalise it and withdraw its licence,” he said.

The former Edo State governor also called for similar action against MultiChoice, operators of DStv, accusing the company of economic exploitation and urging a shift toward indigenous participation in key sectors.

“I call on the Federal Government to revoke DSTV, which is also a South African company that is carting away millions of dollars,” he said.

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Oshiomhole linked the recurring attacks to domestic political developments in South Africa, noting that anti-immigrant rhetoric has increasingly shaped public sentiment and policy debates, often targeting Nigerians and other African nationals.

He maintained that Nigerians living in South Africa are active contributors to the economy rather than a burden, insisting that a firm response from Abuja would force a rethink in Pretoria.

“These Nigerians who are in South Africa, they are not there on holiday. They are there to work and to earn. Many are traders while others are high skilled workers.

“When we hit back, the president of South Africa will go on his knees to recognise that Nigerians cannot be intimidated,” he said.