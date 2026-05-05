Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, May 5, held a meeting in Lagos with the United States Consul General, Mr Rick Swart, where discussions centred on strengthening Nigeria–US relations, electoral integrity, and economic cooperation. Obi disclosed this in a statement shared via his X handle, on Tuesday, noting that…...

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, May 5, held a meeting in Lagos with the United States Consul General, Mr Rick Swart, where discussions centred on strengthening Nigeria–US relations, electoral integrity, and economic cooperation.

Obi disclosed this in a statement shared via his X handle, on Tuesday, noting that the engagement focused on promoting credible elections in Nigeria and creating an inclusive political environment.

According to him, both parties also examined issues around trade and business opportunities between Nigeria and the United States.

“This morning, in Lagos, I met with the U.S. Consul General, Mr Rick Swart, where we discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship. We focused on promoting credible elections in Nigeria, ensuring they are free from interference, and fostering a space where all political parties, especially opposition parties can thrive, and contribute.

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“We also discussed trade and business opportunities between our countries,” Obi said.

He added that Dr Adefolaseye Adebomi Adebayo accompanied him to the meeting.

Obi further described the engagement as productive, expressing optimism about improvements in Nigeria’s electoral process.

“The discussion was very productive, and we are hopeful that, moving forward, Nigeria’s elections will be even more credible and transparent,” he stated.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), after citing legal battles within the party’s leadership and other internal crises.

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The Obidient Movement also announced its alignment with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement issued on Monday, the National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said the decision followed Obi’s disengagement from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and his subsequent registration in the NDC alongside former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Tanko said the move was driven by the need to adopt a more stable and credible political platform capable of advancing national transformation.