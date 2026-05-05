The Senate has recorded fresh political realignments as lawmakers continue to shift party allegiance ahead of evolving opposition dynamics. Enyinnaya Abaribe, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, has defected to the Labour Party. Also, Victor Umeh has moved from the African Democratic Congress to…...

The Senate has recorded fresh political realignments as lawmakers continue to shift party allegiance ahead of evolving opposition dynamics.

Enyinnaya Abaribe, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, has defected to the Labour Party.

Also, Victor Umeh has moved from the African Democratic Congress to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, while Rufai Sani Hanga of the New Nigeria Peoples Party is also reported to have joined the NDC.

The notices of their defections were read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, with the lawmakers citing internal party crises, leadership disagreements, and the need to align with platforms that better reflect their political aspirations.