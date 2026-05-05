The House of Representatives has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately put in place urgent diplomatic steps to halt the killings of Nigerians in South Africa in the wake of renewed xenophobic attack on foreigners in that country. The House also asked the government to immediately initiate evacuation…...

The House of Representatives has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately put in place urgent diplomatic steps to halt the killings of Nigerians in South Africa in the wake of renewed xenophobic attack on foreigners in that country.

The House also asked the government to immediately initiate evacuation measures for Nigerians who are willing to leave the country, while halting all bilateral agreements with South Africa, including suspension of the issuance of business permit to South African Business men in Nigeria.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance by Donald Ojogo from Ondo state and Billy Osawaru from Edo.

The House also asked the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and other relevant committees of the House to liaise with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to establish a 24-hour emergency response desk and legal aid fund for distressed Nigerians in South Africa and to liaise with Federal Government to develop and publicise a comprehensive evacuation contingency plan for Nigerians in volatile provinces, including financial and logistical support for those willing to return home.

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They also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to convey Nigeria’s displeasure and demand a halt on attack on Nigerians in South Africa, while demanding concrete/time-bound guarantees for the safety of Nigerians.