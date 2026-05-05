Real Madrid’s fading La Liga title hopes have triggered an unexpected backlash against Kylian Mbappé, with supporters turning on the club’s top scorer amid growing tensions over his conduct off the pitch. With just four games remaining, Madrid sit 11 points behind leaders FC Barcelona, effectively ending their pursuit of…...

Real Madrid’s fading La Liga title hopes have triggered an unexpected backlash against Kylian Mbappé, with supporters turning on the club’s top scorer amid growing tensions over his conduct off the pitch.

With just four games remaining, Madrid sit 11 points behind leaders FC Barcelona, effectively ending their pursuit of the league crown and shifting attention to internal unrest within the squad.

Their anger at the Frenchman has been clearly shown by the launch of a petition demanding his departure from Madrid, a petition that has already gathered well over 1 million signatures in over 24 hours.

Mbappé has been the standout performer for Los Blancos this season, delivering 41 goals and six assists in 41 appearances. Yet, his individual brilliance has done little to shield him from mounting criticism among sections of the fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters are reportedly frustrated not with his output, but with what they perceive as his attitude and influence within the dressing room, concerns that have intensified as the club’s title challenge unraveled.

Read Also From Mbappe To Adeyemi, Top 10 Fastest Players On EA FC 26

The situation escalated further during his injury spell, with scrutiny growing over his trips to Paris and Italy while sidelined.

Fans have interpreted the travels as a lack of commitment at a crucial stage of the season, deepening dissatisfaction.

The backlash has since spilled into organised action, with a petition calling for his exit from the club attracting over one million signatures within 24 hours, a reflection of the scale of discontent.

Mbappé has endured a disrupted campaign, missing 10 matches and spending a total of 53 days out due to five separate injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these setbacks, he remains Madrid’s leading scorer by a significant margin.

However, the debate among supporters has shifted beyond performance metrics, focusing instead on the perceived divisions within the club, a factor many now see as undermining team cohesion during a decisive phase of the season.