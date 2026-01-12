Real Madrid have confirmed that Xabi Alonso will no longer serve as head coach, with the club opting to part ways after their recent El-Clásico loss. The announcement follows a dramatic Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Barcelona prevailed in a five-goal contest to se...

Real Madrid have confirmed that Xabi Alonso will no longer serve as head coach, with the club opting to part ways after their recent El-Clásico loss.

The announcement follows a dramatic Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Barcelona prevailed in a five-goal contest to secure consecutive titles at Real Madrid’s expense.

A day later, the Madrid hierarchy issued an official statement confirming Alonso’s exit, noting that the decision was mutually agreed.

“Real Madrid C. F. communicates that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as coach of the first team,” the statement read.

Alonso, a former midfield star for Los Blancos, was warmly acknowledged for his impact and enduring legacy at the club.

Real Madrid emphasized his status as an iconic figure who reflects the institution’s core principles.

“Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Real Madrid because he is a legend of Real Madrid and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home,” the club added.

In addition, Real Madrid extended its appreciation to Alonso’s backroom staff, commending their professionalism and dedication during their spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“Real Madrid thanks Xabi Alonso and all his technical team for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them good luck in this new stage of their lives.”