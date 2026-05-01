The National Sports Commission (NSC) has intensified efforts to reform sports financing in Nigeria following a high-level meeting between its Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele. Details of the engagement were disclosed in an update shared via the Commission’s official…...

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has intensified efforts to reform sports financing in Nigeria following a high-level meeting between its Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele.

Details of the engagement were disclosed in an update shared via the Commission’s official X handle on Friday, May 1.

According to the statement, discussions centred on the immediate activation of recent approvals and directives issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu aimed at restructuring and resetting sports funding in the country.

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The Commission said both parties also explored long-term frameworks to establish sustainable funding pathways for sports development, with a focus on reducing reliance on government allocations.

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It noted that the proposed frameworks are designed to complement budgetary provisions while positioning the sports sector as a viable driver of economic growth.

The statement further explained that the engagement forms part of the Commission’s broader RHINSE strategic framework, which seeks to reform and reposition Nigeria’s sports ecosystem.

The framework emphasises innovation, institutional efficiency, private sector participation, infrastructure development, and sustainable investment models capable of delivering long-term national impact.