Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that Rivers State has no choice but to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu, citing what he described as unprecedented federal appointments and developmental projects enjoyed by the state under the current administration. Wike made the declaration on Saturday in…...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that Rivers State has no choice but to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu, citing what he described as unprecedented federal appointments and developmental projects enjoyed by the state under the current administration.

Wike made the declaration on Saturday in Port Harcourt during a luncheon organised by the Rainbow Coalition in honour of candidates participating in the forthcoming Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Rivers State.

The former Rivers State governor urged residents to compare the benefits the state had received under previous administrations with what it had gained in less than three years of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, Rivers people must appreciate the President for recognising and rewarding the state.

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“From 2023 to now, compare what Rivers State has benefited under this administration with what it got under previous governments. Look at the appointments and opportunities that have come to Rivers State. Compare them and tell yourselves the truth.

“President Tinubu has shown so much appreciation to Rivers people. We have no choice but to continue supporting him,” Wike said.

The minister dismissed ethnic and sectional sentiments in politics, insisting that governance and development should remain the primary considerations for voters.

He urged political supporters to focus on grassroots mobilisation rather than media appearances, stressing that elections are won at polling units.

“Television will not give you votes. What gives votes is going to your polling units, your wards and your local governments. Deliver your polling unit, deliver your ward and deliver your local government,” he said.

Wike also expressed confidence in the political strength of the Rainbow Coalition, declaring that the group would dominate future elections in the state.

“If you want to be relevant in Rivers politics, come and join the Rainbow Coalition. If you want to be governor, senator, House of Representatives member or councillor, come and join us,” he stated.

The FCT minister warned against any attempt to destabilise Rivers State, saying the state would resist forces seeking to undermine its interests.

“Rivers people are peaceful, but nobody should take our peaceful disposition for granted. Nobody can come here and hijack what belongs to our people,” he said.

Wike further called on aggrieved politicians to return and work with the coalition, assuring them that there was room for reconciliation and unity.

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“I am using this opportunity to forgive everybody. Come back home sincerely and let us work together for the progress of Rivers State,” he said.

The former governor maintained that leadership should be determined by competence and commitment to the welfare of the people rather than ethnicity or religious considerations.

“It does not matter where a leader comes from. What matters is that the person will not make us regret supporting him. Our concern is good governance and the development of Rivers State,” he added.

At the event were the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Action Alliance governorship candidates, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Sam Ejekwu and Ben Eke respectively, while that of Labour Party, Chima Bons was represented.

Others like the State Chairman of APC, Tony Okocha, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Aaron Chukwuemeka, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Ambassador-Designate to Ireland, Chief OCJ Okocha (SAN), Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Senator Magnus Abe, Niger Delta Development Commission’s Executive Director of Finance and Administration and Boma Iyaye eulogiced the FCT Minister’s ingenuity in bringing together all major political gladiators in the State.