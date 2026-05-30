Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the 2027 general election following the party’s presidential primary election held in Ibadan. Makinde was subsequently presented with the party’s flag and Certificate of Return at a ceremony held at the Emeritus…...

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the 2027 general election following the party’s presidential primary election held in Ibadan.

Makinde was subsequently presented with the party’s flag and Certificate of Return at a ceremony held at the Emeritus Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The presentation was made by the National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, after delegates endorsed Makinde’s candidacy during the event.

Before handing over the party’s ticket, Dantalle invited the 36 state chairmen of the party to indicate whether Makinde should fly the APM flag in the 2027 presidential election. The proposal was approved through a voice vote by delegates.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, the APM national chairman described the event as a defining moment for the party and what he termed the emergence of the “Reset Nigerian Movement.”

According to him, Makinde’s emergence followed a peaceful presidential primary and represents a new political alliance involving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APM and Nigerians seeking an alternative political direction.

Presenting the party flag to the governor, Dantalle praised Makinde’s leadership record in Oyo State, describing him as a seasoned political figure whose years in office have been marked by efforts to improve the lives of citizens.

He said the governor’s candidacy signals the beginning of the party’s journey toward the Presidency in 2027.

Dantalle also argued that the country requires a new direction, saying Nigeria’s future must be repositioned on the principles of equity, dignity and prosperity.