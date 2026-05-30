Arsenal made a dream start to the 2026 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, taking an early lead against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The Premier League champions struck in the fifth minute through Kai Havertz, whose goal handed Mikel Arteta’s side a crucial advantage…...

Arsenal made a dream start to the 2026 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, taking an early lead against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

The Premier League champions struck in the fifth minute through Kai Havertz, whose goal handed Mikel Arteta’s side a crucial advantage in the biggest match of the European club season.

The early breakthrough sparked celebrations among Arsenal supporters as the North London club moved closer to securing its first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

The Gunners entered the final seeking to end a long wait for European football’s most prestigious trophy, having last reached the final in 2006.

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Saturday’s showdown pits Arsenal against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who arrived in Budapest determined to retain the crown they won last season.

Arsenal have impressed throughout this season’s competition, producing a series of strong performances on their way to the final, while PSG booked their place in the title match after overcoming Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

With Havertz’s strike separating the two sides, Luis Enrique’s men are expected to push for an equaliser, while Arsenal will be aiming to protect their lead and make history by claiming their maiden Champions League triumph.