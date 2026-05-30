The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has led a high-level delegation to the opening ceremony of the International Election Observation Programme (IEOP) for South Korea’s Nationwide Simultaneous Local Elections. The programme, organised by the South Korean National Election Commission (NEC), is taking place…...

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has led a high-level delegation to the opening ceremony of the International Election Observation Programme (IEOP) for South Korea’s Nationwide Simultaneous Local Elections.

The programme, organised by the South Korean National Election Commission (NEC), is taking place in Seoul from May 29 to June 5, 2026, bringing together election management bodies, experts and international observers to monitor and share experiences on electoral processes.

The opening ceremony was held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Seoul.

According to a statement by the commission, Prof. Amupitan was accompanied by National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu; the Chief Technical Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Dimis Mai-Lafia; and the Director of Training, Dr. Binta Kasim Mohammed.

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During the visit, the INEC delegation observed early voting procedures at a polling centre in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, where they were exposed to the operational structure and logistics of South Korea’s electoral system.

The Commission said the participation is expected to enhance its understanding of global electoral practices, especially in the areas of election observation, management systems and administrative innovation.

According to INEC, the engagement aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic processes through exposure to international best practices in election administration and governance.