President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of retired Lieutenant General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor, describing him as a distinguished soldier, diplomat and global advocate for peace whose service brought honour to Nigeria and Africa. The president’s tribute was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of retired Lieutenant General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor, describing him as a distinguished soldier, diplomat and global advocate for peace whose service brought honour to Nigeria and Africa.

The president’s tribute was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said Obiakor dedicated his life to promoting peace, national development and humanitarian service, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism, courage and selfless leadership.

The president noted that the late general made history as the first African to serve as the United Nations military adviser for peacekeeping operations, a position that earned him international recognition and underscored his professional competence.

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According to Tinubu, Obiakor’s contributions to peacekeeping, conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction across different parts of the world helped strengthen the reputation of the Nigerian Armed Forces on the global stage.

“General Obiakor’s leadership in various peacekeeping missions and his commitment to conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction across several regions of the world helped strengthen the reputation of the Nigerian armed forces on the global stage,” the president said.

He further described the deceased as a symbol of Nigerian excellence whose achievements extended beyond the country’s borders.

“He was a shining example of Nigerian excellence. He served our nation with distinction and carried the banner of Africa with dignity in the international arena. His contributions to global peace, security, and diplomacy will remain a source of pride for generations of Nigerians,” Tinubu added.

The president extended his condolences to the Obiakor family, the government and people of Anambra State, the Nigerian Armed Forces and members of the international peacekeeping community mourning the former military officer.

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Tinubu also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and comfort for all those affected by the loss.