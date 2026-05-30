Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on President Bola Tinubu to approve an upward review of Nigeria’s national minimum wage from N70,000 to N100,000. AbdulRazaq made the proposal on Friday during a meeting between the president and state governors held at Tinubu’s residence in Lagos. The Kwara governor, who…...

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on President Bola Tinubu to approve an upward review of Nigeria’s national minimum wage from N70,000 to N100,000.

AbdulRazaq made the proposal on Friday during a meeting between the president and state governors held at Tinubu’s residence in Lagos.

The Kwara governor, who also serves as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), praised what he described as Tinubu’s “courage” in removing fuel subsidy, saying only a small fraction of political leaders could take such a decisive step.

He also noted that most states were now able to meet salary obligations without resorting to borrowing or bond issuance.

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“In my own state, when we get the FAAC allocation, after paying salaries, we’re left with N100 or N200 million,” he said.

The governor further disclosed that many states were now paying above the national benchmark, with several implementing a minimum wage of about N100,000.

“On the issue of minimum wage, most of the states are paying almost 100,000 naira today and I urge your excellency, let’s all have a discussion in moving the minimum wage to 100,000.”

“We know we will get the normal support from you as we go ahead to implement that,” he said.

In June 2024, President Tinubu approved an increase in the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 after signing the amended minimum wage legislation into law. The law also provides for periodic reviews every three years.

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The previous minimum wage of N30,000 was approved in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.