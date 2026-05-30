Adaba 88.9 FM, Akure, a subsidiary of TVC Communications, has reinforced calls for child development and improved school security through the second edition of its Children Festive Orientation programme held in Ondo State. The event, which took place on Friday at Ojaja Hall in Akure, brought together pupils from 20…...

Adaba 88.9 FM, Akure, a subsidiary of TVC Communications, has reinforced calls for child development and improved school security through the second edition of its Children Festive Orientation programme held in Ondo State.

The event, which took place on Friday at Ojaja Hall in Akure, brought together pupils from 20 schools across the state for a series of educational and cultural activities, including spelling bee contests, debates, dance performances, cultural displays, musical presentations and orientation sessions.

Beyond the celebrations, participants also expressed support for schoolchildren and teachers reportedly being held captive following recent kidnapping incidents in parts of the country.

Speaking during the programme, Adaba FM General Manager, Martins Ayoola, said the initiative formed part of the station’s commitment to giving back to society and encouraging children to realise their potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the things we are doing is part of our social responsibility, at least to give back to society. We have chosen to make children the focus of attention because these little children need encouragement in society,” he said.

Ayoola stressed that tackling insecurity requires cooperation between citizens and government, urging Nigerians to remain alert and share useful intelligence with security agencies.

“Banditry is not something that can be wiped out immediately. The government needs the support of everybody by providing information and reporting every strange fellow around us,” he added.

He further noted that the responsibility of raising responsible children should not rest solely on government institutions, emphasizing the roles of families, schools and the wider society.

Also speaking at the event, Taiwo Eniola, founder of Superboy Outreach, described the programme as a commendable initiative that provides meaningful engagement for children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is awesome, very good and unique. The fact that schools are involved and it is free makes it more commendable,” he said.

Eniola also called for stronger security arrangements in schools, particularly boarding institutions, amid growing concerns over student abductions in some parts of the country.

“We cannot leave it to the government alone. PTAs, alumni associations and school owners must come together and put adequate security in place because these children are our future,” he said.