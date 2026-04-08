TVC News has emerged as the Best Television Station in the English Language News category at the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards, beating strong competition from Channels Television and Arise News. The station secured the top prize in recognition of its newsroom excellence, editorial depth, and consistent delivery of quality news content…...

TVC News has emerged as the Best Television Station in the English Language News category at the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards, beating strong competition from Channels Television and Arise News.

The station secured the top prize in recognition of its newsroom excellence, editorial depth, and consistent delivery of quality news content to audiences across the country.

In a further boost to the network, TVC News anchor Veronica Dan Ikpoyi was named Best Newscaster of the Year.

Her win underscores her professionalism, on-screen presence, and credibility in news delivery.

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The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the broadcast industry, recognising stations and individuals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and impact in informing the public.

TVC News’ double win marks a significant milestone for the station, reinforcing its growing influence in Nigeria’s competitive television news landscape.

Another brand of the TVC Communication, Adaba FM also won the best indigenous Radio Station in Nigeria.