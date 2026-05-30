Gospel music minister Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi, popularly known as BBO, has married fellow singer Tolamise Taiwo Priscilla in a ceremony attended by family members, friends and close associates. The couple exchanged marital vows during a church wedding held on Saturday, May 30, marking a new chapter in their relationship after…...

Gospel music minister Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi, popularly known as BBO, has married fellow singer Tolamise Taiwo Priscilla in a ceremony attended by family members, friends and close associates.

The couple exchanged marital vows during a church wedding held on Saturday, May 30, marking a new chapter in their relationship after years of keeping their romance away from public attention.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Amin’ crooner sparked excitement across social media after publicly introducing Tolamise as his fiancée for the first time. The revelation generated widespread reactions from fans and followers, as the singer had previously kept details of his personal life private.

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Announcing the relationship, BBO shared a photograph of himself and Tolamise dressed in matching outfits and described her as a divine gift.

“Chosen, Blessed and Forever. My very special gift from God,” he wrote.

Official wedding photographs were met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from colleagues in the gospel music industry, fans and well-wishers.

Videos from both their traditional and church wedding ceremonies also gained traction on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, attracting widespread admiration and reactions.

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One of the widely circulated photographs showed the newlyweds dressed in colourful traditional attire at a beautifully decorated venue, surrounded by family members and guests.

The couple appeared joyful as they danced and celebrated with attendees, drawing applause from those present.