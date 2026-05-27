Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has revealed that he spent about N340 million on weed between 2020 and 2026 before deciding to quit smoking. The artiste, whose real name is Panshak Zamani, disclosed this while speaking on a recent episode of the Black Box podcast, where he reflected on his past…...

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has revealed that he spent about N340 million on weed between 2020 and 2026 before deciding to quit smoking.

The artiste, whose real name is Panshak Zamani, disclosed this while speaking on a recent episode of the Black Box podcast, where he reflected on his past lifestyle and personal transformation.

According to him, the amount was paid to only one supplier based in Lagos, excluding purchases made from other dealers in different locations.

“From 2020 to 2026, I have spent N340 million on weed from just one dealer alone, not to even mention my other dealers from Abuja, Ghana, Jos, and London. This is just one dealer, who lives close to me in Lagos,” he said.

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Ice Prince described the habit as financially exhausting, noting that the huge spending contributed to his decision to stop smoking cannabis.

The rapper explained that quitting marijuana and alcohol formed part of a broader lifestyle change focused on personal growth, discipline and improved wellbeing.

He also disclosed that he had embarked on a weight-loss journey and embraced celibacy as part of the transformation process.

Ice Prince rose to fame in the early 2010s and became one of the notable voices in Nigerian hip-hop and Afrobeats with hit songs including Oleku and Aboki.