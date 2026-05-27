President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that children abducted in parts of the country, including Oyo State and Borno State, have not been abandoned by the government. Tinubu gave the assurance in a statement he personally signed marking the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, which coincided with the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that children abducted in parts of the country, including Oyo State and Borno State, have not been abandoned by the government.

Tinubu gave the assurance in a statement he personally signed marking the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, which coincided with the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The President said the government would continue to intensify rescue operations and strengthen security measures around schools, especially in vulnerable communities.

“As we mark this special day, which coincides with Eid-el-Kabir, some Nigerian children and their teachers in Oyo and Borno should be with their families, but are being held captive by criminals,” he said.

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“To those children, their parents, and their teachers, I say this as a father and your President: you are not forgotten. You are not abandoned.”

Tinubu stated that he had directed all relevant security agencies to sustain intelligence-led rescue operations aimed at ensuring the safe return of abducted children and other vulnerable citizens.

According to him, the government would also strengthen school protection measures through improved vulnerability mapping, enhanced collaboration between state governments and security agencies, rapid response mechanisms and stronger community-based early warning systems.

The President said the Federal Ministry of Education had been directed to deepen the implementation of the Safe Schools framework in collaboration with state governments.

“Every school in a vulnerable area must know who to call, what to do, where to move, and how to protect children when danger is identified,” he stated.

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Tinubu added that the government would improve reintegration and support services for children rescued from abduction, violence and displacement, including access to healthcare, counselling, education and rehabilitation.

“A child who returns from trauma must return to care, medical attention, counselling, education and dignity,” he said.

The President also called on parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, local vigilantes and the media to support efforts aimed at protecting children from insecurity and violence.

“When information is shared quickly and responsibly, lives can be saved,” he noted.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a country where children can learn safely, access quality healthcare and pursue their dreams without fear.

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“My administration remains committed to a Nigeria where every child can learn safely, grow in good health, eat well, access opportunity and dream without fear,” he added.

The President also celebrated Nigerian children for their resilience, creativity and determination despite prevailing challenges.

“You matter—your dreams matter; your safety matters. Your education matters,” Tinubu said.