The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has announced that all aspirants who purchased Expression of Interest forms for the party’s primaries will be allowed to participate in the exercise. Dickson disclosed this in a statement shared on his…...

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has announced that all aspirants who purchased Expression of Interest forms for the party’s primaries will be allowed to participate in the exercise.

Dickson disclosed this in a statement shared on his X handle after an extended meeting involving the party’s National Chairman, presidential aspirant Peter Obi, members of the National Working Committee, Selection Committee and the Screening Committee led by former governor Sam Egwu.

According to him, the decision followed the overwhelming number of aspirants seeking to contest on the platform of the party across the country.

Dickson said the party appreciated the work of the screening committee and commended aspirants for their confidence in the NDC.

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“Following a briefing at the joint meeting of the Selection Committee and the Screening Committee, and in view of the constraints of time, it was decided that all those who purchased Expression of Interest Forms would be allowed to participate in the primaries in their various constituencies,” he stated.

He explained that only successful aspirants would proceed to the party secretariat for further documentation, payment of nomination fees and completion of other formalities.

The senator also announced that party officials had been deployed to all states to conduct the primaries in collaboration with local stakeholders and party leaders.

Dickson urged the committees handling the exercise to remain fair, transparent and accommodating to all aspirants, while paying attention to women, youths and candidates with electoral strength.

He warned against violence and intimidation during the primaries, stressing that the party would sanction anyone involved in acts capable of disrupting the process.

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“We call for violence-free primaries and reiterate our zero tolerance for violent behaviour. The party will take serious action against anyone who resorts to violence, threats, intimidation, or disorderly conduct,” he said.

According to him, the primaries for State Assembly positions would be conducted through direct primaries at constituency level, while House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential affirmations would take place at various local government headquarters.

Dickson added that an appeal panel would be inaugurated to handle complaints arising from the exercise.

He acknowledged challenges posed by limited time and said the party was unable to fully implement its planned electronic voting system for the primaries.

“As I said at the dinner with aspirants, this will be the last primary election in the NDC to be conducted manually,” he said.

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“We understand that the manual process may not be perfect due to time constraints and logistical challenges, and we ask everyone to bear with us.”

He further called on party officials to work closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure a peaceful and credible process.

Dickson said the party remained committed to building a lasting political institution capable of serving Nigerians beyond individual interests.