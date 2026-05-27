Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Omo-Agege announced his resignation in a letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of APC Orogun Ward 2 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. According to a statement…...

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omo-Agege announced his resignation in a letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of APC Orogun Ward 2 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Sunday Areh, the former senator said his decision followed recent developments within the party in Delta State and consultations with his political associates and supporters.

He stated that his political aspirations and the interests of his constituents would be better pursued outside the ruling party.

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“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria,” Omo-Agege said.

The former lawmaker expressed appreciation to the APC for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate.

“I thank the APC for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate. I wish the party well and have requested that my name be removed from all membership records, registers, and communication lists,” he added.

Omo-Agege further stated that he remains committed to pursuing development and effective representation for Delta Central, Delta State and the country.