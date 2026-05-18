Former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged victorious in the senatorial primary election for Delta North, defeating incumbent Senator Ned Nwoko. Okowa polled 113,309 votes to defeat Nwoko, who secured 2,612 votes in the exercise conducted by the All Progressives Congress. In Delta Central Senatorial District, incumbent Senator…...

Former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged victorious in the senatorial primary election for Delta North, defeating incumbent Senator Ned Nwoko.

Okowa polled 113,309 votes to defeat Nwoko, who secured 2,612 votes in the exercise conducted by the All Progressives Congress.

In Delta Central Senatorial District, incumbent Senator Ede Dafinone recorded a landslide victory over former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, in the APC senatorial primary election.

The direct primary election, conducted under Option A4 across the eight local government areas of the district, witnessed massive participation by party members and was widely described as peaceful, credible and transparent.

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Announcing the results, Secretary of the APC National Assembly Primary Committee, Barrister Nusa Amagbor, declared that Senator Dafinone scored 116,252 votes, while Omo-Agege polled 3,643 votes.

Amagbor said the exercise was successfully conducted in line with the party’s guidelines and commended stakeholders for their orderly conduct throughout the process.

He subsequently declared Senator Dafinone winner of the Delta Central Senatorial District primary election, having secured the highest number of valid votes cast.

Meanwhile, Senator Joel-Onowhakpo Thomas is currently leading in six out of the eight local government areas so far declared in the Delta South senatorial primary election.