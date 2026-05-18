The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has directed that an apology be extended to Professor Eyo Ekpe and members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) following the May 12, 2026 incident involving personnel of the commission and staff of the University of Uyo Teaching…...

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has directed that an apology be extended to Professor Eyo Ekpe and members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) following the May 12, 2026 incident involving personnel of the commission and staff of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

This was disclosed in a statement seen on the X handle of the EFCC on Monday.

According to the statement, the directive followed the receipt and consideration of a preliminary report on the incident involving operatives of the commission and medical personnel at the hospital.

Olukoyede, while acknowledging that the wellbeing of Nigerians remains central to the EFCC’s mandate, expressed regret over the discomfort caused to members of staff of the hospital and the public by the incident.

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The anti-graft agency also reiterated its decision to conduct a full investigation into the matter, assuring that any officer found to have acted outside the acceptable code of professional conduct would face internal disciplinary measures.

The EFCC chairman further expressed commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to resolve all issues surrounding the incident and prevent a recurrence.

He, however, maintained that the episode would not stop the commission from carrying out its mandate across the country.

Olukoyede also called on members of the NMA and other professional bodies to continue supporting the EFCC in its efforts to tackle economic and financial crimes as well as corruption in Nigeria.