BREAKING: We’re Ready to Listen to Oriire Schoolchildren Abductors -Gov Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde has said the Oyo State Government is willing to listen to the demands of the abductors responsible for the recent attack in Oriire Local Government Area if it would help secure the safe release of the victims. Read Also UPDATED: Makinde Confirms Abduction of 7 Teachers in…...
Governor Seyi Makinde has said the Oyo State Government is willing to listen to the demands of the abductors responsible for the recent attack in Oriire Local Government Area if it would help secure the safe release of the victims.