Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that 25 students were abducted alongside seven teachers during the attack in the Ahoro-Esinle area of the state. Makinde, who spoke on Monday, described the incident as a disturbing assault on public safety and education. The governor, who briefed journalists after a…...

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that 25 students were abducted alongside seven teachers during the attack in the Ahoro-Esinle area of the state.

Makinde, who spoke on Monday, described the incident as a disturbing assault on public safety and education.

The governor, who briefed journalists after a security meeting with service chiefs in Ibadan, said one of the abducted teachers was killed by the attackers, while efforts were ongoing to secure the safe return of the remaining victims. He added that although the state government would not yield to terrorism, it was prepared to listen to the demands of the abductors in order to save lives.

TVC News Online reported on Sunday that Makinde did not provide the number of schoolchildren kidnapped in the incident.

According to the governor, seven of the children were secondary school students, while 18 were primary school pupils.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has condemned the reported killing of one of the teachers abducted during the attack on the schools, describing the act as “barbaric”.

The President also assured that security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend those behind the attack.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has also visited Oyo State in the wake of the attack.

He directed the deployment of additional tactical and intelligence assets to strengthen ongoing operations in the area and adjoining forests.